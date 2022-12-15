Saltmarble Price Up 34.8% Over Last 7 Days (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Saltmarble token can currently be bought for $19.46 or 0.00112330 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Saltmarble has traded up 34.8% against the US dollar. Saltmarble has a market cap of $945.96 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Saltmarble Profile

Saltmarble launched on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,600,000 tokens. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 19.86249152 USD and is up 8.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,715,992.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

