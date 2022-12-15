SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Has $4.50 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,365 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,560 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises about 1.2% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.26. The stock had a trading volume of 30,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,013. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $97.85 and a one year high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

