Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the November 15th total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SAFRY stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.45. 215,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,473. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44. Safran has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

A number of analysts have commented on SAFRY shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Safran in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux lowered Safran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €117.00 ($123.16) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup downgraded Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Safran from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Safran from €140.00 ($147.37) to €160.00 ($168.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safran presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

