Safe (SAFE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $147.44 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Safe has a market cap of $147.44 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.08 or 0.00040554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00121731 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00229173 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00054789 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.10769238 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

