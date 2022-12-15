Rune (RUNE) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

Rune (RUNE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Rune token can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00007666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $26,243.19 and $80.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rune has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.



Rune Token Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official website is rune.game.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.34399427 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”



