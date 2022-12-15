Rune (RUNE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $26,279.52

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 15th. During the last week, Rune has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Rune token can currently be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00007656 BTC on major exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $26,279.52 and approximately $80.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rune Token Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.34399427 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

