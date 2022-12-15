RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Tops $17,616.10 on Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $60.07 million and approximately $46,710.23 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $17,616.10 or 0.99405285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,721.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00421818 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00021264 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.56 or 0.00832637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00104850 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.29 or 0.00616710 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00256471 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,409.95737629 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 17,780.97497135 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $27,071.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

