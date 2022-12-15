RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $17,380.70 or 0.99639473 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $59.27 million and $30,446.42 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,444.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00417276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021161 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.99 or 0.00848374 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00104394 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.32 or 0.00620992 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00270702 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,409.95737629 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 17,774.80967434 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $52,515.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

