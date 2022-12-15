RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of RPM International worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RPM International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in RPM International by 84.7% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in RPM International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 563,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in RPM International by 116.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 40,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on RPM International to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Insider Activity

RPM International Trading Down 2.7 %

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at $97,295,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,209. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.10 and its 200 day moving average is $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

About RPM International

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.