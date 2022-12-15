Round Dollar (RD) Trading 0% Higher This Week

Round Dollar (RD) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Round Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $13.95 or 0.00080079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Round Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $70,959.40 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar’s launch date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

