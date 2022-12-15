Roth Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,731 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,833,000 after buying an additional 412,287 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,049,000 after buying an additional 573,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $99.69 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $114.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.44.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

