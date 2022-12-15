Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Raised to $468.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $423.00 to $468.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s previous close.

ROP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.56.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ROP traded down $5.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $433.04. The company had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $494.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $410.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.