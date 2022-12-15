Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,057,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,797 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,047 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

In related news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total transaction of 58,278.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 591,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,494,125.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.12, for a total transaction of 208,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total transaction of 58,278.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 591,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,494,125.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,157 shares of company stock valued at $459,794 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of RKLB traded down 0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 4.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,823. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is 4.67. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of 3.53 and a 52 week high of 13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of -0.07. The company had revenue of 63.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 62.79 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RKLB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 11.61.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

