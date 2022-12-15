RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,174.22

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,174.22 ($26.67) and traded as low as GBX 2,020 ($24.78). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 2,035 ($24.97), with a volume of 345,863 shares traded.

RIT Capital Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,171.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,296.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 369.05.

About RIT Capital Partners

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

