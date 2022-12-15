Ripio Credit Network Achieves Market Cap of $1.03 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $12,928.91 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00013419 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036054 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00043280 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00020007 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00236851 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00205241 USD and is down -10.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $12,684.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.