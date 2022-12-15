RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 15th. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $57.02 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RichQUACK.com token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RichQUACK.com alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $880.91 or 0.05035108 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.77 or 0.00501684 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,200.50 or 0.29725014 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Token Profile

RichQUACK.com’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. RichQUACK.com’s official website is www.richquack.com. RichQUACK.com’s official message board is medium.com/@richquack. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack.

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $5,051,282.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RichQUACK.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RichQUACK.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.