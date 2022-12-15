RichQUACK.com Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.99 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. During the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One RichQUACK.com token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $57.02 million and $4.99 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $880.91 or 0.05035108 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.77 or 0.00501684 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,200.50 or 0.29725014 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Profile

RichQUACK.com’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. RichQUACK.com’s official message board is medium.com/@richquack. The official website for RichQUACK.com is www.richquack.com. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack.

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $5,051,282.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

