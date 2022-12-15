Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.71

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.71 and traded as high as C$37.83. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$36.89, with a volume of 80,077 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 7th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$55.00 to C$54.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69.

Richelieu Hardware Dividend Announcement

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$472.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$440.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.4266848 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is 13.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marc Poulin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at C$388,300.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

