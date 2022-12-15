Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 208 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,140,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,548,000 after acquiring an additional 488,965 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080,563 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,309,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,102,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,539,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,885,000 after buying an additional 67,678 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.01. The company had a trading volume of 776,606 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.72.

