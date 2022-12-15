Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 7,498 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the quarter. Air Lease comprises about 1.0% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Air Lease worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 1,044.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 34.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 1,157.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Air Lease Price Performance

Air Lease Increases Dividend

Air Lease stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,960. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.07%.

Air Lease Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.