Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRDM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 107.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 237.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 12,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $644,950.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,545,016.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 12,353 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $644,950.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,545,016.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $122,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,448 shares of company stock worth $2,667,224. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iridium Communications Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

IRDM stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.73. 8,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,627. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,290.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

