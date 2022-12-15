Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in FedEx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after acquiring an additional 196,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FedEx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after acquiring an additional 78,183 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.52.

FedEx stock traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.00. The company had a trading volume of 65,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,221. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

