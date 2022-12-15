Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $97.51. 41,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.80 and a 200 day moving average of $94.01.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.