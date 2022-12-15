Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAFT. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.65. The stock had a trading volume of 682 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,606. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.17 and its 200-day moving average is $88.70. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.28. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.78 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.35 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

