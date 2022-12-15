Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.61% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 474.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 47,938 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $638,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.28. 7,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,697. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.33. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.02.

