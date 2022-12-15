Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 8,404 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $88,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGV traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,714. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.64 and a 200-day moving average of $99.08.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.