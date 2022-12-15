Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 2,133 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,728 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PXD traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.01. 45,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

