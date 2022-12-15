Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,565 shares during the quarter. Vale accounts for 1.1% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Vale by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,896,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609,820 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in Vale by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 20,677,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768,971 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,092,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,415 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of Vale stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 862,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,321,508. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26. The stock has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 53.54%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VALE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

