Richard A. Md Miller Buys 50,000 Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 50,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,288.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CRVS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 106,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,037. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.97.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CRVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.
