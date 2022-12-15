Richard A. Md Miller Buys 50,000 Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 50,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,288.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRVS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 106,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,037. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 522,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

