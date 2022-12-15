RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $320.00 at Cowen

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of RH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $333.81.

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $259.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $575.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total value of $2,665,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,643 shares in the company, valued at $14,298,541.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total transaction of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,072,672.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 260,857 shares of company stock valued at $66,212,360 over the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in RH by 26.7% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 117.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,816,000 after acquiring an additional 196,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after acquiring an additional 194,960 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at about $23,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after acquiring an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

