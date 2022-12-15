Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 15th (AF, AT1, AZN, B4B3, BARC, BCE, CBK, CEC1, DG, DGE)

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, December 15th:

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €1.30 ($1.37) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €2.20 ($2.32) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £130 ($159.49) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £125 ($153.36) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €8.50 ($8.95) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €9.00 ($9.47) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €8.00 ($8.42) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €6.00 ($6.32) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 250 ($3.07) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley to C$68.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €10.70 ($11.26) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €1.80 ($1.89) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €116.00 ($122.11) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,400 ($53.98) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €46.40 ($48.84) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €9.30 ($9.79) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €15.00 ($15.79) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 320 ($3.93) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €71.00 ($74.74) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €9.50 ($10.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €620.00 ($652.63) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €61.60 ($64.84) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €9.80 ($10.32) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €340.00 ($357.89) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price raised by ATB Capital to C$52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$49.00 to C$52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,500 ($92.01) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €230.00 ($242.11) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$17.00 to C$17.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €30.00 ($31.58) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €35.70 ($37.58) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.