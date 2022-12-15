Request Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0902 or 0.00000505 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $90.17 million and $1.58 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00013943 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00035138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00043392 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005605 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00238186 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09188109 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $1,689,935.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

