Request Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.60 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0897 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Request has a total market cap of $89.68 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00013845 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005643 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00035364 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00043131 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005640 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020207 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00236655 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09188109 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $1,689,935.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

