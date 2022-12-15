Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Trading 6.5% Higher

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $178.26 and last traded at $177.72. 9,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 662,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.29.

Repligen Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.58 and a 200-day moving average of $191.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,653,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 15.6% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Repligen by 59.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter valued at $525,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Repligen by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Repligen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

