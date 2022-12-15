Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Manner Carrie Eglinton Purchases 625 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) Director Manner Carrie Eglinton acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.02 per share, with a total value of $109,387.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,106 shares in the company, valued at $368,592.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RGEN opened at $177.42 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $274.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.76.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 15.6% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Repligen by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

