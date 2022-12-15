ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Short Interest Update

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the November 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ReoStar Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:REOS remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 399,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,936. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. ReoStar Energy has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.15.
ReoStar Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
