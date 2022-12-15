ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Short Interest Update

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the November 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:REOS remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 399,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,936. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. ReoStar Energy has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

ReoStar Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and gas properties primarily in Texas. It owns approximately 9,000 acres of leasehold, which include 5,000 acres of exploratory and developmental prospects, as well as 4,000 acres of enhanced oil recovery prospects.

