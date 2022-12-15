Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

RENT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. Rent the Runway has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 390.03% and a negative net margin of 53.24%. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rent the Runway will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RENT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 15.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 959,394 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 811,772 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter worth $4,294,000. Acme LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the first quarter worth $4,044,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,281 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

