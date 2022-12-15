Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.83.

REMYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €325.00 ($342.11) to €257.00 ($270.53) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €190.00 ($200.00) to €155.00 ($163.16) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €304.00 ($320.00) to €310.00 ($326.32) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

REMYY opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.30.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.