Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,076,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Regen BioPharma Stock Performance
Regen BioPharma stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 0.00. 7,992,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,823,217. Regen BioPharma has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.01.
Regen BioPharma Company Profile
