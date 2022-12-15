Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,076,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Regen BioPharma Stock Performance

Regen BioPharma stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 0.00. 7,992,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,823,217. Regen BioPharma has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.01.

Regen BioPharma Company Profile

Regen BioPharma, Inc focuses on the development of regenerative medical applications in the United States. It engages in identifying small molecules that inhibit or express NR2F6 leading to immune cell activation for oncology applications, and immune cell suppression for autoimmune disease. The company is also involved in the development of its products, and therapies, including HemaXellarate, a cellular composition of autologous stromal vascular fraction derived from adipose tissue; dCellVax, an autologous dendritic cell which is treated with an siRNA inhibitor of indoleamine-2,3-dioxygenase; tCellVax which is treated with siRNA to inhibit NR2F6 and the cells re-infused to the patient; DiffronC, uses proprietary siRNA in vivo to inhibit cancer growth and activate T cells; and DuroCAR comprising of CAR-T cells which is treated with an shRNA targeting the gene NR2F6.

