Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kingspan Group (KGSPY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS: KGSPY):

12/8/2022 – Kingspan Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €64.00 ($67.37) to €62.00 ($65.26). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Kingspan Group was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating.

12/2/2022 – Kingspan Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €48.00 ($50.53) to €54.00 ($56.84). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/28/2022 – Kingspan Group was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/9/2022 – Kingspan Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €83.00 ($87.37) to €73.00 ($76.84).

11/8/2022 – Kingspan Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €68.00 ($71.58) to €66.00 ($69.47). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Kingspan Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from €90.00 ($94.74) to €83.00 ($87.37). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Kingspan Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €66.00 ($69.47) to €64.00 ($67.37).

11/1/2022 – Kingspan Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €85.00 ($89.47) to €68.00 ($71.58).

Kingspan Group Stock Down 0.4 %

KGSPY stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,779. Kingspan Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $119.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.34.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.