Raymond James Increases HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $85.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthEquity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.43.

HQY stock opened at $63.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.44.

In other news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

