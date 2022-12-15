Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Stock Price Up 26.8%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Rating) rose 26.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $45.98. Approximately 550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company also offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 532 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

