Rally (RLY) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Rally (RLY) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. In the last seven days, Rally has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Rally token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $36.72 million and approximately $598,802.11 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Rally Token Profile
Rally’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,663,916,704 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official website is rly.network. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io.
Rally Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars.
