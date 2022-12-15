Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Shares Down 4.2%

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 103,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 288,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Qutoutiao Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78.

Institutional Trading of Qutoutiao

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qutoutiao stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Qutoutiao as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.

