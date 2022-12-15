QUINT (QUINT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $997.07 Million

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. QUINT has a market cap of $997.07 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUINT has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One QUINT token can now be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00007109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $892.57 or 0.05079284 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00500197 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,208.02 or 0.29636897 BTC.

About QUINT

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

