Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 248,000 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the November 15th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Quarterhill Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS QTRHF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,320. Quarterhill has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $129.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Quarterhill had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $32.53 million for the quarter.

Quarterhill Cuts Dividend

About Quarterhill

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.0094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is currently 57.15%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

