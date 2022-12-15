QuarkChain (QKC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $46.13 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $46.13 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

