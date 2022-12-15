Quantum (QUA) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum (QUA) traded up 100% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $112,041.54 and approximately $181,645.04 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00013644 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00036016 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00043324 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005735 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00020161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00236642 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00020003 USD and is up 100.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,224.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.