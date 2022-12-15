Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives $47.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.92.
QTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Q2 from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th.
Q2 Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE QTWO opened at $27.74 on Thursday. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.46.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Q2
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 192.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 334,287 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 10.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,367,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,939,000 after purchasing an additional 221,085 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Q2 by 12.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,325,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,734,000 after purchasing an additional 148,983 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Q2 by 28.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 554,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 124,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Q2 during the third quarter valued at $3,801,000.
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Q2 (QTWO)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.