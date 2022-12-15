Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives $47.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.92.

QTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Q2 from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

NYSE QTWO opened at $27.74 on Thursday. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $77,684.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,963.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 192.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 334,287 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 10.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,367,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,939,000 after purchasing an additional 221,085 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Q2 by 12.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,325,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,734,000 after purchasing an additional 148,983 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Q2 by 28.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 554,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 124,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Q2 during the third quarter valued at $3,801,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

