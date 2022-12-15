Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 289,800 shares, an increase of 80.4% from the November 15th total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance
PYXS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.16. 3,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,806. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19.
Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
About Pyxis Oncology
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.
