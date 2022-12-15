Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 289,800 shares, an increase of 80.4% from the November 15th total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

PYXS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.16. 3,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,806. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Oncology

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 414.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 69.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

